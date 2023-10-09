MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

Guests release proceedings of the conference | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering and Technology was organised at School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), Vikram University in association with International Scientific Research Organisation for Science, Engineering & Technology ISROSET, Indore.

The chief guest was Dr Virendra Kumar, director, technical education, Government of Madhya Pradesh. He said that engineering is a very important unit of today’s life. The programme was presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

He said that like emerging trends, we should also pay attention to engineers of ancient times, many inventions and discoveries have been explained in detail in the ancient Upanishad given by our sages, which helps us in modern education.

After the speech of vice-chancellor, the conference proceedings were released by guests. The special guest was Prajwal Khare, registrar and proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma. The welcome address was given by SoET director Prof Sandeep Kumar Tiwari.

Presenting the outline of the conference, convenor Dr Vishnu Kumar Saxena said, we the members of knowledge society cannot think to survive without information technology and computer assisted applications and services in this age.

In the second session, the first keynote speaker of the conference was KK Shukla, head engineering, fire & safety, ETP, Ariba Foods Pvt Ltd who described in detail how problems are solved in companies in very sophisticated ways.

The second keynote speaker Deepak Jain, CEO of India’s first virtual school, called upon the students to pursue education in various ways along with engineering and move them to path of progress. In the technical session, forty-seven papers were presented by researchers.

The session was chaired by Prof Saurabh Gaur, Prof Ashwini Modi, Prof Janakarani Wadhawan, Prof Jayendra Singh Dawer and Dr Shivlal Mewada.

The conference brought together research scholars, faculty members, students, and key officials to discuss recent advances in engineering and technology with focus on sustainability.

It concluded with a set of presentations of real-world cases describing new and noteworthy initiatives relevant to the conference theme. In this session, scholars shared ideas on various fields of engineering including heat, design and manufacturing, data mining and other aspects of engineering. The conference ended with the valedictory session.

Certificates were distributed to participants of the conference. The programme was conducted by Kanchan Thool and a vote of thanks was given by Mohit Kumar Prajapati.