MP: Alirajpur College Renamed After Tribal Revolutionary Chhitu Kirad

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Honouring the supreme sacrifice of tribal revolutionary Chhitu Kirad against the British regime, Alirajpur College has been renamed after him. All thanks to tribal social organisations that have been fighting to give honour to the sacrifice made by the valiant revolutionary for protecting the country.

To give due recognition to tribal revolutionary, Tribal Employees-Officers Organisation (AKAS) district president Bhangusingh Tomar wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel to rename the college after the great tribal revolutionary `Jananayak Shaheed Chhitu Kirar’.

Taking cognizance, the Chief Minister promptly directed the general administration department and higher education department to do the same. Veeran Singh Bhalavi, secretary, Madhya Pradesh higher education department, served a letter, directing collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar on February 15, 2023, regarding the renaming of the college.

Following the notification, the College has been renamed after martyr Kirad. Residents expressed gratitude to the CM, Governor and collector for the move that would inspire the present generation to contribute towards nation-building.

Notably, tribal leader Chhitu Kirad had fought bravely against the colonial regime in 1883 and became an inspiration for many tribal fighters for Independence. Kirad, who was the leader of Sorwa village, resisted the British rule and mobilised masses against same.