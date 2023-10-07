MP: 'The Vaccine War' Director Vivek Agnihotri Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 'The Vaccine War' Director Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The director was seen at the temple donning a black t-shirt and matching pants.

Several videos and pictures of the director from the temple went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'The Vaccine War' praised by PM Narendra Modi

His recently released film 'The Vaccine War' which starred Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in the lead roles was praised by PM Narendra Modi in his recent speech.

PM Modi had said, "I have heard that a film 'The Vaccine War' has come. The scientists of our country worked hard day and night to fight COVID-19 in India. All these things have been shown in that film. I congratulate the makers of this film for giving importance to scientists and science by making this film." Vivek Agnihotri expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for praising his directorial project.

'The Vaccine War' gives a glimpse of activities of scientists involved with Covaxin

He told media, "PM Modi should also be appreciated for this because the vaccine was made under the leadership of PM Modi. He empowered the scientists and the scientific field and therefore India today is achieving great success. The sky is not the limit is turning out to be true. I want to extend my greetings to PM Modi. " 'The Vaccine War' narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, "This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish's eye just like Arjun." Earlier in August, special screenings of 'The Vaccine War' were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour. (ANI)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)