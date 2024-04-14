MP: Narrow Escape For Two As Biker Skids On Waterlogged Underbridge

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two riders had a narrow escape after their bike slipped in a waterlogged Mid India underbridge in Mandsaur district on Saturday. The Mid India underbridge in Mandsaur, a crucial infrastructure project, is grappling with persistent issues of waterlogging, raising serious safety concerns for commuters.

The accident reported on Saturday afternoon underscored the urgency of addressing this recurring problem, as a bike slipped due to water accumulation at the underbridge, resulting in injuries to the riders, including a woman.

The accident occurred as victim Abhinandan navigated the Tank Station Road towards Agrasen Nagar, causing the rider and pillion rider to fall. Fortunately, bystanders promptly assisted in lifting them, averting more severe injuries. Social worker Banshilal Tank highlighted the repeated challenges posed by waterlogging the underbridge. He emphasised that what was initially perceived as a seasonal issue during monsoons has now escalated into a year-round hazard, necessitating immediate attention from authorities.

This is not the first time the issue of waterlogging at underpasses has been brought to public attention. Previously, similar concerns were raised regarding the Geeta Bhawan underpass.