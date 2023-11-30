 MP: Mutilated Bodies Of Couple Found Hanging From Tree
MP: Mutilated Bodies Of Couple Found Hanging From Tree

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a spine-chilling incident, the mutilated bodies of a young boy and girl were found hanging from a tree in the secluded Jodwa forest near Bakalikalan village, merely 10 kilometres from the district headquarters on Thursday. According to sources, both bodies were found hanging from the same noose on the tree. They were identified as Omkar and Basniaka Basanti.

Upon noticing bodies hanging from tree, local villagers alerted the police. The police rushed to the scene and transferred the bodies to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore for post-mortem examination. However, the exact cause behind the death could be ascertained after getting the PM report. As per police, the bodies had significantly decomposed, with the girl’s leg injured by wild animals.

The bodies were unnoticed for several days and subsequently decayed due to the desolate location atop the mountain, surrounded by a thick forest area. Police officials revealed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Further investigations suggested that the deaths occurred approximately four to five days prior. This coincides with the registration of missing reports for two persons at Tirla police station. Notably, the deceased were found to be relatives, escalating contemplation about the honour killing case.

