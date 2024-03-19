MP: Mobile Snatching Gang Busted In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district police on Monday busted a gang of miscreants involved in mobile snatching at Madhav Nagar and Neelganga areas of the city.

SP Pradeep Sharma told media persons that the accused Piyush Mali and Deepika Baurasi, who were recently engaged and were going to get married soon, were carrying out such incidents to fulfill their hobbies. Deepika is pursuing a nursing course. The accused used to roam around in the city in a scooter, snatching the mobiles, and taking the opportunity of walking people talking on the phone.

Complainant Mohit Gupta, a resident of Anjushree Colony, was going towards his house from opposite Mahavir Avenue Colony, Maksi Road on March 10 during this time the accused snatched his mobile. Similarly, on March 13, one Rudrakumar Sharma resident of Amarnath Avenue Ujjain was passing by the Subhash Nagar petrol pump when the accused targeted him and snatched his mobile.

The accused used to sell mobile phones at cheap prices to their acquaintance and mobile shopkeeper. The police arrested a total of four accused, including one male, one female, and two accused of purchasing stolen mobile phones, and recovered four mobile phones from their possession, as well as a scooter from the possession of the accused. Interrogation of the accused is going on. Details of the arrested accused include Piyush (19), son of Dinesh Mali, a resident of Tilakeshwar Colony; Deepika (20), daughter of Santosh Baurasi, a resident of village Aslavada, Badnagar Road; Govind aka Raj (19), son of Sanjay Chauhan, a resident of 56, Begumpura and Fardeen (22), son of Firoz Khan, a resident of 10, Gyas Kabar, Kazipura.