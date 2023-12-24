MP: MLA Visits Colonies; Hears Public Grievances, Promises Solution

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-elected MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, on Sunday, visited a few economically weaker residential areas coming under his constituency and directed the officials to ensure provision of civic amenities to the residents. Following the legalisation of unauthorised colonies, MLA Pandey stressed the urgent need for swift and comprehensive development in the residential areas.

He also visited various colonies, including Patel Colony 1 and 2, Hatim Colony, Sawaria Colony, Tilak Nagar Extension, Mali Colony, Krishna Colony, Patrakar Colony, Katju Nagar, Kashiram Colony and actively engaged with concerned officials to outline immediate action plans. A range of issues such as the lack of proper road infrastructure, deficient drainage systems, unclean and congested streets, inadequate lighting, and the absence of potable water were raised by residents of these colonies.

Expressing dismay over clogged drains and unsanitary conditions, Dr Pandey promptly summoned municipal health officer to initiate immediate cleanup measures. Pandey promised solutions to locals and directed concerned officials to expedite rectifying these issues. Senior leaders including Hanumant Singh, councilor Dashrath Kasania, assembly organiser Mahesh Soni, college public participation committee president Pramod Rawal, BJP municipal board president Rajesh Sharma, municipal assistant engineer Shubham Soni, and others also accompanied the MLA.