MP: MLA Puar reviews Ladli Behna camps in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar reviewed the Ladli Behna Yojana camps on Saturday. She visited camps at Ward numbers 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20. Corporation chairman Ravi Jain also accompanied her.

The MLA inspected all the arrangements made under the Ladli Bahna Yojana in the camps and also had a word with beneficiaries.

Corporation deputy commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki and Raghavendra Sen were asked to solve problems in the camps.

Puar also honoured Ladli Behna beneficiaries with garlands.

The MLA said, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's public welfare Ladli Behna Yojana will benefit the women of the entire state.”

Chairman Jain said, “Women will be benefited from this great scheme of the CM and will also support their families.”

Corporation Public Works Committee chairman Ganesh Patel, Health Committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais, Finance and Accounts Department Committee chairman Ajay Tomar, councillor Rahul Dayma and others were also present.