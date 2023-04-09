MP: National Games medal winners get Rs 34.2L reward money in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Department, State government, has felicitated medal winners at the recently held 36th National Games, in Gujarat, with reward money of Rs 34.2 Lakh.

State Soft Tennis Association secretary, state team coach and Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangate told that soft tennis players from Dewas have received a total of Rs 34.2 lakh as reward money for winning medals in National Games held in Ahmedabad last year.

Soft tennis team players including Jay Meena received a total of Rs 13.2 lakh reward money for winning gold medal in men's singles, mixed doubles and silver medal in team events.

Adhya Tiwari received Rs 8.2 lakh for winning the gold medal in mixed doubles (women's category) and silver medal in singles. Apart from this Aditya Dubey, Abhishek Parihar, Yogesh Chowdhary and Rajveer Nagar received Rs 3.2 lakh each for winning silver medals in men's team events.

MP Dr Mahendrasinh Solanki also announced to give Rs 5,000 each to the medal winners and extended best wishes. Sangh president Gauri Singh, MP Dr Mahendra Singh Solanki, vice president Dr Sameera Naeem, Radheshyam Solanki, Kailash Chandawat extended warm wishes to all players.

Read Also Indore: Mandatory for companies to keep accounts with audit trail