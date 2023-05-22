MP: MLA inaugurates Dewas’ first-ever 3R centre

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal inaugurated city’s first ever Reduce-Reuse-recycle (RRR) centre here at ward number 23 in order to enable residents to reduce, reuse and recycle its waste. These centers will be the hub of waste collection and management in the city as part of the ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign in order to spread awareness regarding 3R of waste. The RRR centre is opened to accept household waste, including old books, footwear, furniture, plastic and clothes. The books collected would be distributed among needy students while scrap of old household items would be used for making usable items to beautify the city.

The centre would serve as collection points, facilitating citizen participation in waste management and contributing to a cleaner Dewas. The implementation of RRR practices would contribute towards the conservation of natural resources as well. A large number of residents come forward for the initiative. Chairman Ravi Jain, local leader Manish Sen, corporation’s health committee chief Dharmendra Singh Bais, nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi and Vijay Jadhav also attended the inaugural event.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Kathak girls of Dewas bring laurels at national level