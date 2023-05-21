 Madhya Pradesh: Kathak girls of Dewas bring laurels at national level
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Kathak girls of Dewas bring laurels at national level

Madhya Pradesh: Kathak girls of Dewas bring laurels at national level

In the competition, Dewas girls secured positions in different categories.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas girls mesmerised audience with their Kathak performance and won various positions in a national competition organised by Akhil Lok Seva Organisation, Pune.

Meenakshi Joshi, Prisha Virpara, Tithi Karnik, Isha Mandal and Ananya Virpara of Dewas are being trained in Kathak by Prafful Gehlot under guru-shishya parampara.

In the competition, Dewas girls secured positions in different categories. In the junior category Prisha Virpara and Tithi Karnika secured first and second position respectively.

Isha Mandal and Ananya Girde secured first position in minor and senior categories respectively. Meenakshi Joshi stood second in the open category. Guru Prafful Gehlot and parents congratulated them for their victory.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 200 trolleys of murum seized from village field in Guna
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BKU-Tikait submits memo against highhandedness of power dept

Madhya Pradesh: BKU-Tikait submits memo against highhandedness of power dept

Madhya Pradesh: UMC to give Mayur Van on contract for income, maintenance

Madhya Pradesh: UMC to give Mayur Van on contract for income, maintenance

Madhya Pradesh: Fire in railway storage yard destroys rubber rail pads, metal clips

Madhya Pradesh: Fire in railway storage yard destroys rubber rail pads, metal clips

Madhya Pradesh: Separate darshan arrangements for locals at Mahakal Temple from August

Madhya Pradesh: Separate darshan arrangements for locals at Mahakal Temple from August

Madhya Pradesh: Boy drowns in mine, villagers stage dharna at SP office

Madhya Pradesh: Boy drowns in mine, villagers stage dharna at SP office