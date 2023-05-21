Madhya Pradesh: Kathak girls of Dewas bring laurels at national level

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas girls mesmerised audience with their Kathak performance and won various positions in a national competition organised by Akhil Lok Seva Organisation, Pune.

Meenakshi Joshi, Prisha Virpara, Tithi Karnik, Isha Mandal and Ananya Virpara of Dewas are being trained in Kathak by Prafful Gehlot under guru-shishya parampara.

In the competition, Dewas girls secured positions in different categories. In the junior category Prisha Virpara and Tithi Karnika secured first and second position respectively.

Isha Mandal and Ananya Girde secured first position in minor and senior categories respectively. Meenakshi Joshi stood second in the open category. Guru Prafful Gehlot and parents congratulated them for their victory.

