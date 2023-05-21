Madhya Pradesh: 200 trolleys of murum seized from village field in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mining department team led by sub-divisional officer R Anjali and sub-divisional officer (police) Vivek Asthan seized more than 200 trolleys of murum from a field at Madhusudgarh village.

The action was taken following instruction of district collector Frank Noble A and SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar.

Officer said that during inspection of a field owned by Balram, Mohan Singh and Madan Mohan of Madhusudgarh village, team found illegal mounds.

Team immediately informed mining inspector Deepak Saxena and gave instructions to prepare panchnama and sent detailed report to senior officials. Officials said that field owners had illegally stored more than 200 trolleys of murum used for construction of road up to the field, which was immediately stopped by the officials.