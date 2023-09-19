MP: MLA Inaugurates A Sub-Health Centre In Londhi Village

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, a sub-health centre in Londhi village under Sanawad tehsil has finally become a reality for the residents of the area.

The sub-health centre which was built at the cost of Rs 37 lakh was inaugurated by MLA Sachin Birla in the presence of senior officials of the health department.

Addressing the gathering, MLA said that now, residents of Bijgon, Girbarhar and Dalchi can access medical care without having the hassle of travelling to far hospitals. ANMs and CHOs posted in the newly inaugurated sub-health centre would render services to villagers.

The residents had been demanding a sub-health centre for a long time. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government is committed to providing health care services in remote villages,’ he said, requesting the people to avail of the services of the sub-health centre. Janpad president representative Dinesh Saad, BJP leader Dilip Patel, MP representative Bhagwan Singh Solanki, Premlal Bhatanya, besides villagers also attended the event.

The MLA also visited flood-affected fields in Bijgon village and assured of compensation after conducting the survey. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Malwa province president Zabar Singh Panwar and secretary Anandram Chaudhary handed over a memorandum to MLA apprising him of crop losses in the Barwaha and demanded adequate compensation.

