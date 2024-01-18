MP: MLA Comes To Rescue Of Stranded Workers In Nail-Biting Cold

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing incident, traffic police seized a loading vehicle carrying tribal labourers, leaving them stranded on the road in the nail-biting cold. Meanwhile, Barwani MLA came to the labour’s rescue and arranged a vehicle for their transportation to home. As per details, traffic police intercepted the loading vehicle carrying workers and impounded with police station over violations, leaving them stranded without any alternative means of transport. They were left shivering on the roads of Pati block.

The incident was reported late Wednesday. On receiving the information, MLA Rajan Mandloi visited the scene, promptly engaged with officials, and arranged for a vehicle to transport the stranded labourers to their homes. He also criticised the laxity of the transport department and traffic police. He emphasised that passenger vehicles, particularly buses are working in poor condition, lacking proper display of fitness permits and often running in deteriorated condition. He also claimed that over six buses operate without permits on the Pati route.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over the unsafe conditions of these buses, which pose a daily risk of accidents. Notably, labourers, facing the challenge of unemployment in their villages, often commute to cities for work and return by the evening. Due to the absence of bus services in their village, they often resort to using loading vehicles for transportation.