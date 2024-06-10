MP: MLA, Collector Of Dhar Lead Community Clean-Up Of Bagdoon Pond

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong show of community engagement and environmental stewardship, MLA Neena Verma and collector Priyank Mishra, alongside residents, took up hoes and shovels to clean Bagdoon Pond in Pithampur on Sunday.

This initiative is part of the ongoing 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan', a campaign aimed at revitalising water bodies across villages and cities.

The campaign, which began on World Environment Day, June 5, focuses on restoring groundwater and rainwater reserves by renovating old water sources. The efforts in Dhar city and its surrounding rural areas are part of a broader plan to ensure water conservation through community participation.

Addressing the volunteers, MLA Neena Verma emphasised the critical need to save rainwater and highlighted the collective effort required to combat declining groundwater levels. "This mission cannot be accomplished by the government and administration alone; it requires the active participation of society,î she said.

Collector Priyank Mishra elaborated on the district's comprehensive plan for water conservation, which includes daily efforts to save water structures. The plan encompasses the renovation and conservation of rivers, tributaries, dams, and ponds, aiming to involve the community at every step.

Mishra also inaugurated a new electric sanitation vehicle and encouraged participants in an essay and painting competition by planting trees.

The 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' will continue until June 16, aiming to rejuvenate water bodies and enhance water conservation efforts through community involvement and systematic planning.

Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan gains momentum in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: In a significant initiative aimed at ensuring clean and safe drinking water, Mandsaur municipality has commenced an intensive cleaning drive of wells and step-wells across the town.

This drive is part of the state government's Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, running from June 5 to 16. The campaign is focused on cleaning old wells and step-wells to restore their usability for drinking water.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and guided by municipal president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, the urban body is undertaking this crucial task. On Monday, significant progress was made in the Abhinandan area, with wells and step-wells in Nanda Nagar, Shakheshwar Vihar, Anand Vihar, Shankar Vihar, and Vedanta Vihar being meticulously cleaned.

Gurjar, municipal deputy chairperson Namrata Preetesh Chawla, and water resources department chairman Nilesh Jain, alongside other notable members including corporators, and district Red Cross society president Preetesh Chawla participated in Shramdaan (voluntary labour) for the cleaning efforts. They also encouraged residents to maintain the cleanliness of water sources.

The campaign has already seen the cleaning of wells in Keshav Kunj, Yash Nagar, Suyash Vihar, Employee Housing Colony area of Ward No 39 on Sunday, as well as those in Ward No22 and 37 of Jamindar Colony, Siddh Chakra Vihar, Revas Devda Road. The initiative will continue to cover more areas in the coming days.

Additionally, on Monday, the bhoomi pujan for the asphalting work of the Baseer Colony main road was performed by Gurjar.