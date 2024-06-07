Indore: Campaign For Conservation Of Water Bodies Rolled-Out Under Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan (water conservation and enhancement drive) was rolled out in the district from Thursday. Under this campaign, along with the works of water conservation and enahancement, tree plantation will also be done on a large scale by making a comprehensive action plan across the district.

As per instructions of the state government, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat rolled out the drive in the district from village Jhalria of the district on Thursday. Former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe and District Panchayat President Reena Malviya were present as special guests.

The special campaign is run till June 16 for conservation and revival of water sources including rivers, ponds, wells, stepwells and other water sources. The main objective of the campaign is to revive and conserve rivers flowing in all urban and rural areas, the tributaries and water structures flowing in them.

In a programme organised in Jhalaria village of the district, the guests inaugurated the work of construction of ghats and beautification of ponds at a cost of Rs 32 lakh in Jhalaria village.

Under the campaign, various works related to water conservation and preservation will be done in all gram panchayats of the district. In the district panchayat area, 81 works of cleanliness will be done in the gram panchayat and 17 works of pond deepening will be done with public participation, 12 selected works will be done in Jal Hut. 24k plants will be planted through Miyawaki method and 52,332 plants will be planted in 67 gram panchayats on a community basis. 11k plants will be planted on 68 private lands. Similar works will be done in other districts as well. In the programme, the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of ghat and beautification of the pond was also done in front of Avadh Dham Mandir in village Jhalaria.

On this occasion, Rameshwar Chauhan, Brij Mohan Rathi, Makhan Patel, Suresh Kurwade, Vipin Jagirdar, Mansingh Chauhan, Vishwajit Singh Sisodia, Sudhir Ajni, Govind Singh and Mukesh Patel were especially present.

Problem of victims of Narmada dam back water to be resolved, Revenue department to organise special camps

The Land Acquisition Officers have been directed to organise special camps near the existing shelter of victims of Narmada dam back water. Civic amenities should be ensured at the sites of rehabilitation of such people. Divisional Commissioner and Commissioner Rehabilitation Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) Deepak Singh held a meeting with the delegation of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) on Thursday. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh heard problems of the representatives of Narmada dam back water affected people who came with social activist Medha Patkar.

He directed land acquisition officers to go to the area and set up camps and listen to problems of the back water affected villagers and get them resolved. Singh also directed that all civic amenities should be ensured at the sites of rehabilitation. Whatever decisions the government has taken in this regard should be followed. All officers of Narmada Valley Development Authority were present in the meeting.