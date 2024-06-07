Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan: CM Mohan Yadav Vows To Plant 5.5 Cr Saplings Statewide, Revival, Cleaning Of Water Bodies To Be Taken Up

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing on undertaking tree plantation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that besides increasing the State's green cover, conservation and cleaning of water bodies will be taken up during the 'Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan' across the state. The campaign launched on the occasion of world environment day on June 5 will continue till Ganga Dussehra i.e. June 16.

CM was addressing a gathering after performing 'Shramdaan' for the cleanliness of Lower Lake in Bhopal on the second day of Jal-Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan launched for the conservation and revival of water bodies.

During the campaign, a target to plant 5.5 crore saplings in the state with public participation has been set.

Emphasizing on conserving the water bodies, the chief minister highlighted that besides Bhopal, water sports activities are also being held in Indore and Ujjain and 'our target will be to bring medals in the next Olympics'.

'PM Narendra Modi approved the Ken-Betwa Link Project and provided Rs 45,000 crore to the state government and Rs 45,000 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government. This project will provide irrigation facilities to Bundelkhand, the land of brave warriors, and life will become easier there. Similarly, the Prime Minister has also approved the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project,' said Yadav.

No urban waste flow into Narmada

'Instructions have been issued to put a full check on the flow of urban waste into Narmada River within a year. Farmers will be encouraged for organic farming in an area of 2km along the two sides of the Narmada River. Urban bodies will hold activities with the cooperation of the local people for the cleanliness and conservation of all the water sources like wells, ponds, stepwells etc.' Kailash Vijayvargiya, minister UAD