World Environment Day: Officials Stress On Need To Combat Groundwater Depletion, Climate Change In MP Districts

Villagers in Mandsaur planted trees and cleaned water sources, marking the launch of Jal Kalash Yatra campaign. |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On World Environment Day, assistant development extension officer Lal Bahadur Srivastava addressed the Bohra Khedi panchayat, stressing an urgent need to combat groundwater depletion and climate change. He called for saving traditional water sources, constructing new water structures and planting trees to mitigate severe heat and environmental degradation.

Sarpanch Vaghulal Khokar led the community in an oath for environmental protection and announced an initiative to clean and repair water structures from June 5 to 16. The initiative aligns with the government's efforts and includes a large-scale tree plantation drive.

Secretary Ramesh Gorana outlined the campaign details at the gram sabha, encouraging full community participation. The campaign began with a Jal Kalash Yatra and villagers planted trees and cleaned water sources. Women, guided by supervisor Urmila Pandey, prepared seed balls to promote plant growth during the rainy season. Villagers also pledged to plant trees along their field boundaries.

Notable attendees included Sarpanch Vaghulal Khokar, supervisor Urmila Pandey, secretary Ramesh Gorana, Anganwadi worker Geetabai Nax, Lalita Gondi, deputy sarpanch Kailash Gondi and others. The campaign, directed by Srivastava, concluded with thanks from secretary Gorana.

Campaign to revive, conserve water resources begins in Garoth

Officials attend meeting chaired by civic body president Rajesh Sethia to discuss ways to conserve water resources |

Garoth: A meeting chaired by civic body president Rajesh Sethia was organised regarding the revival and conservation of rivers, ponds, wells and stepwells on Thursday.

A series of activities will be performed under a special campaign from June 6 to 16. At the launch of the campaign, cleanliness and shramdan programme organised on Thursday saw participation of Champa Bavdi social organisation, public representatives and residents.

Under the campaign, a kalash yatra in ward no 11 will be taken out from Sutar Temple, which will conclude at Mahamrityunjay Temple. An essay writing and painting competition will also be organised in Government Model School and Middle School on June 10. The prize distribution ceremony will be organised at Champeshwar Mahadev Temple in the evening of June 16.

Sethia encouraged everyone to show active participation in the campaign. The campaign will facilitate beautification and conservation of water sources. A plantation programme will also be organised in the upcoming days. Civic body vice-president Mahesh Malviya, chairman Satish Gujarati and Arjun Bagri, CMO Virendra Mehta and employees attended the meeting.

Lanxess Industry plants saplings in Nagda

Nagda: The employees of Lanxess Industry marked World Environment Day, planting over 50 medicinal and diverse plant species at the industrial complex on Wednesday. Festivities commenced with greetings pasted at the main gate, followed by enthusiastic planting and discussions on greenery's significance.

Participants emphasised the role of trees in combating desertification, drought and environmental degradation, underscoring the imperative of earth restoration. Management, as part of its annual tradition, orchestrated meticulous plant protection measures.

A group photo captured the spirit of the day, accompanied by a resolute pledge to safeguard trees for environmental preservation. The event embodied the ethos that "nature is life," fostering a collective commitment to nurturing our planet's green lungs.

Nukkad Natak on environment protection staged at Ratlam Railway Station and the Railway Division Office in Ratlam

The Civil Defence Team captivates audience with Nukkad Nataks (street plays) at Ratlam Railway Station and the Railway Division Office. |

Ratlam: On World Environment Day, the Civil Defence Team captivated audiences with Nukkad Nataks (street plays) at Ratlam Railway Station and the Railway Division Office, spreading awareness about environmental conservation. In recognition of their impactful performances, divisional railway manager Rajneesh Kumar awarded them Rs 5,000.

The day's celebrations continued with a webinar at the Divisional Office on 'Land Restoration, Desertification and Famine Revival', exploring critical environmental issues. Across the Ratlam Railway Division, numerous activities, including rallies, tree plantations, seminars and drawing competitions, were organised to promote eco-friendly practices.

Students from Railway Higher Secondary School in Ratlam engaged in painting and essay competitions centred on environmental themes. At the Loco Care Centre, employees planted trees and shared poems and stories focused on environmental protection.

At the Divisional Railway Hospital, employees took a pledge led by the chief medical superintendent to conserve energy and avoid single-use plastics. In a collective effort, the DRM, additional divisional railway manager Ashfaq Ahmed and other officers planted trees at the Railway Colony Ratlam Football Ground. They also took a pledge to support environmental conservation. These diverse initiatives underscored the Ratlam Railway Division's commitment to fostering a sustainable environment and raising community awareness about ecological issues.