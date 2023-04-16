MP: MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan inspects site of dam to be built across Gangi River

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state vice president and local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan on Saturday undertook an inspection of the construction site of the new dam to be built across Gangi River at Ranipura Bilkeshwar in Mahidpur town.

The primary purpose of constructing the dam is to store water and use it for irrigation. He was accompanied by water resource officials, public representatives and locals during his visit.

He also held detailed discussions with Kamal Kunwal, executive engineer, Water Resources Department, Neha Dubey sub divisional officer, S D Bairagi deputy engineer and SK Gupta regarding the construction.

Chouhan said that dam would be helpful in meeting the drinking and irrigation needs of the people and increasing the water table of the region. The dam would be built at cost of over Rs 250 crore.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the construction of a new dam across the river during his visit to Mahidpur Vikas Yatra on the demand of MLA.

District vice president Padam Singh Patel, former district panchayat representative Hakam Singh, mandal president Sanjay Singhaniya, vice president Sanjay Agal and Janpad panchayat members were present.

