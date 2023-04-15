 Indore: Nearly 170 vehicles caught with black films on windows this week
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Traffic police carries out drive against black films on vehicles |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police are conducting a strict drive against vehicles with black films on their windows. In the past six days, the police have taken action against 169 car/jeep owners for violating the rules regarding black films.

Indore Traffic DCP Manish Kumar Agrawal shared a video regarding the police drive in which a female cop can be seen taking out the black film from a car on the spot. 

Many people use black films on vehicle windows during summers to avoid heat; however, according to a Supreme Court order in the year 2012, the use of tints and sun films on automobile windows is banned. The decision was taken following an increased number of criminal incidents including rape committed in moving automobiles. 

The optical limit for light transmission for the rear and front windshields is set at 50 percent and the side windows of the cars at 70 percent. 

article-image

