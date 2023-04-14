'Modi walks like a lion', Indore's Tanishkaa who completed school at 12, shares glimpses of her meet with PM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A genius who passed class 12th when she was just 12 years old...Now at 15, she told PM Modi that she aims to become the Chief Justice of India. We get you Indore's Tanishkaa Sujit who sparkles just like her name (which means diamond).



In an interview to Free Press, Tanishkaa told that since the time she was in class 3rd, she would peep when her father would teach coaching to students of classes 10th and 12th.

At a time when her friends were practicing 5th grade sums, she was busy solving class 10th Algebra equations. Seeing her interest in higher class syllabus, Tanishkaa's father asked her if she would like to give 10th exams, unlike most students who fear board examinations, she nodded in excitement. She passed class 10th when she was 11 years old and just next year she passed class 12th with flying colours.

Tanishkaa with PM Modi and MP Shankar Lalwani |

Elated to meet the Prime Minister at such a young age, Tuniska could not resist but gave us a glimpses of her meeting with PM Modi, "he walks like a lion, yet his voice is so humble," she said with a big smile.

"Initially, I was nervous, but just seeing him boosted my confidence.He asked me about my friends and family."When I told him I wanted to become the Chief Justice of India, he invited me to Delhi to see the CJI chair and the office," said an excited Tanishkaa.

When the Free Press asked what exactly fascinated her about being a CJI over other professions, she at once said "Power, the power of law."

Not just academics, she aces dance too

Not just academics, Tanishkaa also aces dance. In 2018, she represented India at the International Folklore competition held in Italy, and won first prize for her Kathak group performance.

Meet Coco--Tanishkaa's best friend

Sharing her hard days when she lost her father to Covid, she recalled, "It was a tough time for me as I was extremely close to my father. I was in trauma and it was my dog Coco-- who is also my best friend, who helped me get over it." She also extended her thanks to Indore MP Shankar Lalwani who helped her a lot during her journey.