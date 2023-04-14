Indore: 12-year-old stripped naked, beaten with leather belt and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; 3 minors booked

Indore: 12-year-old stripped, flogged with leather belt and forced to chant religious slogans by juvenile offenders | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a 12-year old boy of a minor community was allegedly stripped naked, beaten with a leather belt and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Indore. The three accused boys belonging to another community filmed the entire incident and uploaded on social media.

As the incident went viral on social media, police booked the three accused--who are also minor, under several IPC sections and IT Act.

As per a report tweeted by journalist Kashif Kakvi, the matter pertains to Lasudia police station area where on April 12, three boys between the age group of 12-14 lured the victim to an isolated area to get him free toys. The victim and accused were known to each other as they used to play together. The juvenile accused then took the victim’s clothes off, abused him and forced him to chant religious slogans of their community.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint in the matter.

Legal process to follow under JJ Act

According to Indore (West) superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma, “A case has been registered against the juvenile offenders under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (abusive conduct) and 506 (criminal intimidation), besides provisions of the Information and Technology Act. All the three child offenders who also filmed the entire cruel act on their cell-phone and uploaded the video on social media are aged between 12 and 14 years and are well known to the victim boy.”

Reportedly, the three offenders were sent to Juvenile Justice Home where they will undergo counselling sessions.

Strict action against people spreading the incident's video

In a tweet, Indore Commissioner of police warned people against spreading the video of the incident on social media as both the victim and accused involved in the act are juvenile. Strict legal action will be initiated against anyone found sharing the video.

