Indore: College with intake of 500 needs to deploy 3 security guards on campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months after an ex-student set BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma on fire over an alleged delay in the issuance of marksheet, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has made amendments to affiliation rules.

It has directed colleges to deploy security guards and install CCTV cameras in adequate numbers on their campuses or lose affiliation.

As per the amended rules, a college with intake of 500 students would have to deploy at least three security guards. The number of guards should be at least four if the intake is 750, said registrar Ajay Verma.

He stated that one guard has to be increased for every 250 additional students.

Verma said that the security guards have to be hired from a recognised agency.

Five to six points related to security have been added to the affiliation rule book.

While the entry of outsiders has been prohibited into the college campus, the university has permitted only one entrance into colleges.

The colleges have also been told to install CCTV cameras at all prominent places including parking, canteen, main entrance etc.

Free Press in its March 7 edition had broken the news that DAVV has linked affiliation to security on college campuses, nearly a fortnight after Sharma was set ablaze by ex-student Ashutosh Shrivastava

“If security arrangements are inadequate on the college’s campus, that college won’t get affiliation from DAVV,” Verma said.

The registrar said that the new conditions would be applicable from session 2023-24 itself.

BM College principal Sharma was doused in petrol and set ablaze by ex-student Ashutosh over an alleged delay in the issuance of his marksheet on February 21. In its investigation, police found security lapses on the college campus.

