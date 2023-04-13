Indore: Teams formed to prevent child marriage in district 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the forthcoming ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, wherein a very large number of marriages are solemnised, collector Ilayaraja T has constituted teams up to the tehsil level to prevent child marriages.

According to the order issued by the collector, the sub-divisional magistrate of the area will issue permission for organising mass marriages on the condition that the age of the bridegroom is not less than 21 years and that of the bride be not less than 18 years. The list of the bride and groom along with photographs and age proof will have to be submitted by the convenor of the mass marriage along with the application for permission. In the absence of these documents permission will not be given to organise the mass marriage.

Instructions have been given to sensitise people involved in mass marriages such as printing press owners, confectioners, caterers, religious leaders, band companies, transporters, community leaders and public representatives. A control room will be set up at the block level on April 22, particularly for the mass marriages on Akshaya Tritiya. The control rooms will receive information and also take necessary actions to stop child marriages. Instructions have been given to publicise the telephone number of the control room and for monitoring child marriages.

As per the order, in case of child marriage legal action will be taken under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 against the service providers and those who perform marriages.