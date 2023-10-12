MP: Missing Elderly Woman Killed On Suspicion Of Being A Witch

Representational Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen days after an elderly woman went missing, the Alirajpur police arrested a person for killing her on suspicion of being a witch. According to police, the accused believed that the bad spell cast by the woman led to the death of his wife and newborn child.

The incident was reported from Katthiwara police station in Alirajpur. According to reports, Duliben (62) of Paniyala village went to her maternal home in Ghoot village and went missing on September 23.

On October 3, family members filed a missing complaint with Katthiwara police station. SP Rajesh Vyas said that following the complaint, the police arrested Surya (29) of Ghoot village on the basis of evidence and witness. He claimed that Surya had accepted to the crime.

Surya allegedly told the police that he had strangulated the woman to death. On September 22, Surya’s wife had given birth to twins (a boy and a girl). A few minutes after the birth, the girl died, while his wife died a day later. He blamed Duliben for the tragedy.

He killed Duliben on September 23, and buried her body in the forest. The body was recovered by the police on Tuesday evening. On the basis of clothes, the family confirmed her identity.