MP: Miraculous Escape For Three As Vehicle Plunges Into 100 Feet Gorge

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were severely injured when an Eicher vehicle fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Mandu due to a brake failure on Wednesday evening. Thankfully, the vehicle hanging over the gorge after colliding with a stone and a tree on the upper part, approximately 1,000 to 1,500 feet above the base, miraculously saving the lives of the driver, cleaner, and another occupant. However, they sustained severe injuries during the collision. Eyewitnesses promptly informed the police and a team of police led by station in-charge Satish Dwivedi immediately transported the injured trio to Dhar for urgent medical attention.

The ill-fated vehicle hails from Loni village in the Manawar area of Dhar district. The driver, Kamal, recounted the terrifying incident, citing an unexpected brake failure, that led to the vehicle's descent into the deep gorge. According to station in-charge Dwivedi, the injured persons are out of danger and are undergoing treatment. The authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, including scrutiny of the vehicle's documentation and fitness. The accident highlighted the inherent risks associated with the dangerous Ghat areas. There has been an increase in accidents in the region, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced security measures.