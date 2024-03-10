MP: Minor Stabs School Student Over Tea Spill In Dewas, Accomplice Jailed |

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): A trivial dispute over spilled tea turned into a horrific incident at Chintaman Ganesh Temple on Friday night here in Pipalrawan village in Dewas district, as a minor stabbed a school student in the ribs.

Pranav Rathore, the victim, along with his cousins and friends, was attending the aarti when the accused and his companion, Devendra Hada, attacked them.

Pranav explained that the altercation began when he saw the accused fighting with his cousin, Karthik, behind the temple premises. As they tried to intervene, the accused pulled out a knife and attacked Shreyansh Rathore, another cousin of Pranav. Pranav sustained injuries on his fingers while trying to protect his cousin.

Victim undergoing treatment

The accused and Devendra verbally and physically assaulted Pranav, threatening further harm if they interfered again. Police have arrested both culprits and registered a case under several sections, including the Arms Act. Shreyansh was initially treated at Civil Hospital, Sonkatch, before being referred to Dewas and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Indore.

Due to the accused being a minor, Devendra was presented in court and subsequently sent to jail. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.