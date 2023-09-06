MP: Minor Raped, Accused Absconding In Alirajpur

Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of rape of a minor girl has come to light from Alirajpur district. It is being said that two youths lured two minor girls took them with the accused and then forcibly had physical relations with one of them. After the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused, while the search is on for them.

According to the information received, the incident took place in a village under Azad Nagar police station of the district. Here two youths lured two minor girls into their trap and then raped one of them. After the incident, the accused youth fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the girls somehow reached their homes and informed their families about the matter. After this, the police registered a case against the accused youth under sections 376, 363, and 366 of IPC and started searching for them. There is a lot of anger among the family members after this incident, they are demanding strict action against the accused.

Read Also Indore: Alert Police Save Youth From Committing Suicide

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)