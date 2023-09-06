Indore: Alert Police Save Youth From Committing Suicide    

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Promptness of SP of state cyber cell Jitendra Singh and additional DCP (Zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma saved a youth from committing suicide at his place in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday.

The youth was upset over some issues. He was counselled by the police and handed over to his parents.

According to the information, SP Singh received information through social media platforms that a youth had posted some photos before committing suicide in his house in the Palda area of the city.

Singh immediately informed additional DCP Vishwakarma about the same. Vishwakarma instructed Bhanwarkuan police to reach the spot and save the youth.

Two constables from Bhanwarkuan police station reached the mentioned place and managed to save the youth after forcing open the door of his room. The two cops counselled him, and the youth promised not to attempt suicide again.

