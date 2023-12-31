MP Minister Chauhan: Point Of Good Education Is To Have Good Life | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State forest, environment, and scheduled caste welfare minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, on Saturday, emphasised the government's commitment to providing quality education, stating that the point of a good education is to have a good and prosperous life. Minister Chauhan was on an impromptu visit to the Eklavya Model Residential School, Alirajpur.

The Minister was greeted with chants of patriotism and warm floral welcomes from enthusiastic students. He was briefed on the comprehensive amenities provided to the students, who unanimously expressed contentment, affirming that the school offered better facilities.

His announcement of expediting the construction of the Eklavya School's boundary wall within a year was met with admiration. Principal Anju Sisodia and staff made elaborate arrangements and organised the welcome ceremony of the minister.

Minister paid homage to the statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi within the school premises, symbolising respect for their ideals. In a heartfelt speech, the principal expressed her gratitude for the minister's visit. Students echoed sentiments of transforming the district's mindset from perceiving it as 'backward,' highlighting the need for a positive outlook among the youth.

Walpur Sarpanch Jaipal Kharat and senior BJP worker Mangilal Rawat also attended the event. The event was conducted by Sachin Rathore while Kar Singh Solanki proposed a vote of thanks. Earlier in the day, the minister immersed himself in a series of engagements that resonated with spirituality, social connection, and educational encouragement during his visit to the district.

He commenced his visit by paying homage at various temples in Alirajpur, seeking blessings at prominent places of worship including the Brahma Kumari Sansthan, Ramdev Temple, and the revered Sant Asaramji Ashram Lakhankot. Engaging with the local community, minister Chauhan met with workers, esteemed social figures, officers, and residents at his residence, attentively addressing their concerns and assuring prompt resolutions.