MP: Mhow Residents Come Together To Save British Era Bldg Of Army Public School

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisations have come together to oppose demolition of heritage building. Distinguished citizens, ex-servicemen officers and members of social organisations met on Thursday to save Army Public School building on Mall Road of Mhow Cantonment area. The building is of British period.

During the Second World War, the building was British Medical Hospital. In the past, a board mentioning it as 'Heritage Building' was placed before it. However, it was removed some time back. Social worker Trupti Mishra said that the building was still strong from an engineering point of view. Built in 1856, this building was used as an army hospital.

In 1953, this building was turned into headquarters of training for Army Signals Corps. Since, 1994, it has been known as Army Public School. The building is eco-friendly and rooms remain cool in summer and warm in winter.

In this two-storey building of the 18th Century, the roof was left even for the third floor. It is an excellent example of architectural technique because even two-storey buildings were rare in that period. At that time there were only two mortuaries in India, one in Mumbai Hospital and one in this building in Mhow. Its walls are still very strong. This building is important from an archaeological point of view and considered a heritage by the Army.

Since the building is old, it is an important heritage of the alumni and the city which needs to be preserved in the interest of the city, she said. In the meeting it was decided that a memorandum would be submitted to military and administrative officials seeking protection of the heritage building. The meeting also decided to move the court if their demand was not met. Rotary Club, Social Thought Forum, Representatives of Vaishya Samaj, Innerwheel Club, Sarva Brahmin Mahila Mandal, Sing for a Cause, Lioness Chandni Club, Baba Amarnath Yatra Group and Ideal Group, Hum Foundation Branch Mhow were present in the meeting.