MP: Mercury Soars To 40 Degrees In Barwani | FP/File

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): March ushered in scorching temperatures akin to a furnace in Barwani, signalling an early onslaught of summer before April's arrival. The mercury has soared to 40 degrees Celsius, prompting residents to adopt coping strategies against the searing heat. Meteorologists predict a further rise in temperatures in the upcoming months.

The relentless sunlight and hot winds on Wednesday significantly reduced road traffic, with the maximum temperature peaking at 40.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 18.8 degrees Celsius. Homes and shops resorted to relief from the sweltering conditions through coolers and fans.

As the heat intensifies, the demand for cooling appliances and beverages surges, observed prominently in the burgeoning sales at local refrigeration shops. Marketplaces and thoroughfares witness diminished activity during daytime hours as people seek refuge indoors to evade the scorching sun.

Meanwhile, the receding water levels of the Narmada River near Rajghat alleviate concerns, bringing relief to locals. The newly accessible ghat attracts many devotees for bathing and water sports, particularly during the cooler morning and evening hours.

Ajay Singh Thakur, a devotee of Goddess Narmada, highlighted the closure of power lines due to submergence in Rajghat, leading to the illumination of the ghat through solar systems for evening worship and bathing rituals.

Amidst rising temperatures, doctors emphasise precautions against heat strokes, advocating for prudent dietary habits, hydration and protective measures against the sun. Residents are urged to avoid venturing out during peak sunlight hours and prioritise personal well-being during the sweltering heat wave.