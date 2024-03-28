 MP: DISCOM Snaps Power To Khetia Municipal Office Over Outstanding Bill Exceeding ₹29L
MP: DISCOM Snaps Power To Khetia Municipal Office Over Outstanding Bill Exceeding ₹29L

The decision adheres to government directives regarding bill settlement.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a stringent action, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (DISCOM), on Wednesday, snapped the electricity connection to the Khetia municipal council office, owing to an outstanding bill exceeding Rs 29 lakh.

In line with a special campaign aimed at recovering overdue electricity bills across urban and rural areas, assistant engineer (AE) Dharmendra Mandloi executed the disconnection on Wednesday. The decision adheres to government directives regarding bill settlement.

The council has grappled with financial distress for several months, resulting in a significant accumulation of unpaid electricity bills. Despite efforts to bolster revenue through various means such as market events, shop rentals and taxes, the financial situation has steadily worsened. This situation has even led to employee strikes over salary non-payment.

MP: Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria Calls BJP Lok Sabha Candidate 'Thief'; Video Goes Viral
According to AE Mandloi, disconnections are being implemented rigorously across urban and rural locales due to overdue bills. The council office's substantial outstanding balance prompted the disconnection.

In response to the situation, the chief municipal officer has directed a deposit of Rs 10 lakh to address water supply issues and alleviate public inconvenience. The West Zone Electricity Distribution Company remains committed to recovering outstanding dues, having already reclaimed over Rs 45 lakh in the Khetia area. Discussions with heads of government institutions regarding their pending bills are underway for timely settlements.

Indore: 2 Members Of Gang Held For Four Thefts

Indore: Films Can Awaken Feelings, Shape Minds, Says Gokulotsavji

Indore: Bike Rider Thrown Up In The Air, Gets Crushed Underneath Car Wheels

MP: Mercury Soars To 40 Degrees In Barwani

MP: Husband-Wife Duo Arrested For Killing Man In Sendhwa, Sent To Jail

