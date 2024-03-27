MP: Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria Calls BJP Lok Sabha Candidate 'Thief'; Video Goes Viral

Alirajpur/ Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the charged political atmosphere, controversies seem to be brewing at every turn. Following Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinath's allegations of a derogatory remark against Bollywood actress and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, the political arena witnesses another uproar. This time, it's Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria from the Thandla assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh at the centre of the storm.

A viral video has surfaced, purportedly capturing Bhuria making derogatory remarks about BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan from the Jhabua-Alirajpur-Ratlam parliamentary constituency. As tensions escalate, the political landscape braces for another round of intense debate and scrutiny.

The video, circulating widely on social media, shows Bhuria speaking to his supporters about harsh measures against opponents.

During an election campaign in Madrani village, Bhuria reportedly said, "Someone from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Lok Sabha candidate, recognises him. They are evil people, they are dacoits, they are thieves, they are people who steal. Where are those people from, they are people of Alirajpur." While he did not name Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan directly, his comments were construed as referring to her.

Addressing the crowd, Bhuria also praised Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria, highlighting his political career and urging villagers to support him.

However, his remarks took a controversial turn when he seemed to incite violence, saying, "If you scare anyone in any village then inform us at midnight. We 500 people will stand there. And we will fix it, this is what I am saying. And with great power, we have as much power as the Lok Sabha. Take this pledge. If they talk about JAYS, cut off his hands and make him look like this, don't spare him too. Treat him and then he will recognise you."

MLA Bhuria retracts controversial statement

Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria has retracted his recent statement, which sparked controversy across the state. In a press conference held today, Bhuria clarified that his earlier remarks were misconstrued and taken out of context.

"Whoever we are, the people of the entire society are one. They express the ideology of their respective parties in elections. Why talk unnecessarily which might hurt someone? No such thing was said, and I don't want it", Congress MLA said.

MLA insulted Bhilala community

The controversy has deepened with forest minister Nagarsingh Chauhan, Anita Chauhan's husband, announcing that an FIR will be filed against MLA Veer Singh Bhuria for insulting the Bhilala community. Chauhan criticised Bhuria for allegedly resorting to casteism and stated that the remarks were insulting to everyone. He attributed the controversial statements to Congress's distress over Kantilal Bhuria's declining support in the elections.