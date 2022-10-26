MP: Mera Number Kab Ayega? Asks MY Burn Unit waiting for ‘official’ inauguration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What would be more ironical than shifting 17 patients, who suffered burns in a tanker blast, to the old burn unit of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital even when the newly developed advanced burn unit is almost ‘ready’ but waiting for the ‘official’ inauguration? Work on developing the facility is almost complete and the authorities responsible are extending its deadline awaiting announcement of the official inauguration. According to officials, the burn unit is ‘almost’ ready and recruitments for the posts have also been done. “The unit can be started any time after getting approval from the higher authorities,” sources said.

Meanwhile, nodal officer and in-charge of the Burn Unit Dr Sachin Verma told reporters that the work was almost done and it would be ready in another 10-15 days.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit added that they would start the new burn unit soon as recruitments had also been done for this.

The new burn unit with 24 beds has been developed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, including Rs 1.3 crore given by the Union Government. It will also have two modular OTs, a skin bank, beds with different temperature facilities, a Sunbath room and others.