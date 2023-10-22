MP: Meo Fails To Do Damage Control

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): With the poll date nearing, both BJP and Congress candidates here in the Maheshwar assembly constituency in Khargone district intensified campaigning in their area. Besides campaigning, they are engaging in pacifying opponents within their party or setting correct arithmetic with different community members.

More or less, sitting MLA and Congress candidate Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho looked ahead of her rival Rajkumar Meo as she managed to settle all the disputes with her arch-rival Bhim-Arjun Thakur, while BJP candidate Rajkumar Meo seems to be failing in damage control. Meo is neither getting the support of the party district unit nor any big leader for damage control.

Even Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel is not seen making any effort to pacify the dissidents. Most of the MP representatives and supporters in the Maheshwar assembly constituency are among the dissatisfied. All the dissatisfied supporters of MP have also refused to talk to MP Patel on this subject. No effort has been seen to date to do damage control by assembly convener Narayan Patidar, mandal presidents of the four divisions, including district president Rajendra Singh Rathore.

