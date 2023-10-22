Indore: Woman Consumes Poison, Dies

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her place in the Annapurna area on Friday.

Her parents alleged that she had taken such an extreme step after being mentally harassed by her husband. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are investigating the case and will take statements from all relevant people.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Pooja Kasedia, a resident of Mahawar Nagar. She had married Gaurav in 2016 and had two children.

Pooja’s elder brother Narendra alleged that she consumed the poisonous substance after being mentally harassed by her husband. Her husband was torturing her for dowry ever since their marriage and he also did not allow Pooja and her children to stay at her mother’s place.

Narendra also said that Pooja had told him that she was upset over her husband having an extra-marital affair. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

The police will take statements from both families to know the actual cause behind her extreme decision. In another incident, a 29-year-old autorickshaw driver committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place under the MIG police station jurisdiction on Friday.

The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as he did not leave any suicide note. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dagar, a resident of Devnagar. He hanged himself to the ceiling at his house on Friday evening.

The family took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. He is survived by his mother, father and brother. Yogesh's friend Sawan said that he had married a woman who later divorced him. He also said that Yogesh’s mobile phone was also missing from the spot. The police have begun an investigation into the case.

