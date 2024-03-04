MP: Massive Landslide Near Jaam Gate Blocks Mhow-Mandaleshwar Road

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A massive landslide near Jaam Gate blocked the Mhow-Mandaleshwar Road on Monday morning, disrupting traffic on both sides of the road. No casualties were reported.

As per the eyewitnesses, a huge mass of boulders rolled down the hill and fell on the road at around 9 am on Monday. Within seconds, the debris blocked a large portion of the road, however nobody was hurt.

The collapse occurred approximately one kilometer ahead of the tourist spot Jaam Gate, under the jurisdiction of Mandleshwar police station.

On being informed, Mandleshwar and Badgonda police rushed to the spot and managed traffic situations.

The collapse led to a blockage of the Mhow-Mandaleshwar road, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both ends. Road clearing operations were underway with JCBs deployed for the task. However, the removal process was expected to consume time.

Therefore, authorities urged commuters to avoid using the road until further notice. Officials revealed that similar incidents have been occurring frequently in the area, with reports of rocks falling from the mountains posing a threat to motorists.

Eyewitnesses reported that when the rocks fell, people passing by ran to save their lives. The incident occurred in Bagdara, 31 kilometres from Mhow and one kilometre from Jaam Gate. Mandleshwar and Badgonda police personnel were deployed to restore traffic.

By 3 pm, small vehicles allowed to move

By 3 pm, the debris on one side was removed and the movement of small vehicles was started. Large vehicles have been diverted to the Rau-Khalghat route. Following the incident, entry towards the ghat had to be stopped by barricading in Ashapura village of Badgonda police station area of Mhow.

The contractor's staff, responsible for road maintenance, also arrived promptly, bringing in heavy machinery to clear the road.

Possible reason behind landslide

Villagers said that such incidents were not uncommon in the area, with reports of daily rockfalls posing risks to passing vehicles. The road, constructed around eight years ago was carved through the mountain without adequate reinforcement measures.

Villagers pointed out that the absence of proper security arrangements and the hollow nature of the mountain have aggravated the situation. Concerns remain regarding the stability of the remaining mountain and the safety of the road.