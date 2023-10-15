MP: ‘Maryada Ya Bandhan’ Staged        

Artists stage the drama ‘Maryada Ya Bandhan’ | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The drama ‘Maryada Ya Bandhan’ was staged by Shri Agrasen Sathiya Group under the programme of Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav in the presence of elders at Hotel Mittal campus.

In today’s modern era, how girls, contrary to the experiences of their parents, break the limits and do as per their wish and then ruin their lives when its ill effects are seen, a play based on the same theme was staged under the direction of famous theatre artist Jagroop Singh Chauhan.

Trupti Mittal, president of the organisation and the creator of the play, said that an attempt was made to give a message to society by linking the play with the decorum that was prevalent thousands of years ago, that decorum and restrictions are not only being imposed in this modern era but also this has been the heritage of Sanatan Dharma for ages and the fabric of civilised society is based on it.

It was told in the play how mother Sati, the better half of the adored Dev Shankar, broke the decorum and took the test of Lord Shri Ram and broke the decorum by reaching her father Daksh’s house without invitation, due to which she had to suffer the consequences.

Whenever we went against the laws of nature, the results were the opposite. Through the drama, the message was given that there were limits and restrictions then and there are even now and only by following them, it is possible to create a civilised society and not by joining a blind race in the name of modernity, a civilised society will be created.

In the 45-minute staging, women and girls of the Agarwal community played the role of important characters. The role of Lord Shankar was played by Trupti Mittal, Mother Parvati was played by Suchita Mittal, Sati by Shraddha Garg, Raja Daksh by Pooja Modi, and Prasuti by Darshana Mittal.

Apart from them Prof Kavita Garg, Ram Laxman by Aneri Goyal, Disha Garg, Brahma by Bharti Garg Poonam Garg, Aayushi Mittal, Janhvi Mittal, Ashi Mittal, Agransh Mittal, Keshav Garg, Arya Garg and Disha Mittal also played important roles.