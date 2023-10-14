 MP: Work Fairly, Fearlessly, Digvijaya Tells MP Officials; Says Those Wronged By BJP Govt Will Get Help After Congress Wins Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Work Fairly, Fearlessly, Digvijaya Tells MP Officials; Says Those Wronged By BJP Govt Will Get Help After Congress Wins Polls

MP: Work Fairly, Fearlessly, Digvijaya Tells MP Officials; Says Those Wronged By BJP Govt Will Get Help After Congress Wins Polls

Polls will be held in MP on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked bureaucrats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to work fairly and fearlessly and promised corrective action in cases where they have been wronged by the state government once his party comes to power.

Polls will be held in MP on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"Many young IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments in their annual confidential reports, tarnishing their records and jeopardizing their future," Singh claimed in a message on X.

"When the Congress regains power after the upcoming assembly elections, we will thoroughly assess these cases on their merits and implement necessary corrective actions to ensure these officers can work without fear and contribute to the holistic development of MP," he added.

"I urge all principled officers to steadfastly dedicate themselves to the betterment of Madhya Pradesh without any fear or hesitation," Singh's message on X said.

Read Also
MP: Murder Convict Escapes From Custody After Being Brought To Hospital For Treatment In Bhopal
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Candidates List Kept On Hold Because Of Pitru Paksha', Says Chhattisgarh Dy CM

MP: 'Candidates List Kept On Hold Because Of Pitru Paksha', Says Chhattisgarh Dy CM

MP: Work Fairly, Fearlessly, Digvijaya Tells MP Officials; Says Those Wronged By BJP Govt Will Get...

MP: Work Fairly, Fearlessly, Digvijaya Tells MP Officials; Says Those Wronged By BJP Govt Will Get...

MP: "Shivraj Chouhan Marginalised By BJP In Madhya Pradesh", Says Kamal Nath

MP:

MP: Murder Convict Escapes From Custody After Being Brought To Hospital For Treatment In Bhopal

MP: Murder Convict Escapes From Custody After Being Brought To Hospital For Treatment In Bhopal

From Gullak To Panchayat, 5 Hit Web Series Shot In Madhya Pradesh

From Gullak To Panchayat, 5 Hit Web Series Shot In Madhya Pradesh