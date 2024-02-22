 MP: Mandsaur Janpad President Takes Swift Action, Orders Probe Over Substandard Road Construction
Residents of Tumdavada village complained of poor quality materials used by private contractors to cut costs and siphon off money in the construction of the CC road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive move, the Mandsaur janpad panchayat president promptly attended to a complaint regarding substandard road construction in Tumdavada village falls under the jurisdiction of Guliana gram panchayat.

Residents of Tumdavada village complained of poor quality materials used by private contractors to cut costs and siphon off money in the construction of the CC road. Patwari of the village called janpad president Basant Sharma and informed him about the discrepancies in the construction process.

Upon receiving complaints, janpad president Sharma promptly responded and visited the construction site to assess the situation within just 15 minutes. He promptly inspected the construction of CC road and found glaring discrepancies in the construction flouting quality standards.

Sharma immediately directed the officials to launch an investigation and ensure appropriate action against erring officials. He also directed SDO RES and sub-engineers of the region for the reconstruction of the road ensuring quality and issuing notice to erring contractor and other officials.

Sharma stressed the importance of timely and quality completion of all projects, aligning with the government's objectives for efficient governance and infrastructure development. Notably, the contractor was found missing from the spot besides workers were present.

