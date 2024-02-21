MP: Former Opposition Leader Govind Singh Eyes Lok Sabha Seat Amidst Congress Turmoil

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former opposition leader Dr. Govind Singh has expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Morena district. Responding to media queries, Dr. Govind Singh stated that he is willing to contest from wherever his party provides him with a ticket. He affirmed that if he doesn't receive a ticket, he won't contest the elections. However, he reiterated his complete willingness to contest elections. Reflecting on his performance in the assembly elections, the former opposition leader stated, "I am a fighter. Winning or losing elections does not deter my morale."

Amidst chaos in Congress prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Govind Singh criticised certain individuals within the party, questioning their integrity and work ethics. He remarked, "There are people who are idle and incompetent. They are like floating vessels, destined to sink wherever they go." Additionally, Dr. Govind Singh leveled serious allegations against the district collector of Bhind, accusing the administration of turning a blind eye to illegal sand mining and providing protection to sand mafia. He emphasised that illegal excavation of sand is rampant under the administration's supervision.

Notably, Dr. Govind Singh also convened a meeting regarding preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Gwalior and met with former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh to discuss Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.