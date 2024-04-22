 MP: Mandleshwar Janpad CEO Accused Of Suppressing Corruption Charges Against Jalud Secy
The controversy stems from irregularities uncovered in the cement concrete road construction project in Sonia Nagar village, sparking widespread media attention.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent development, allegations have surfaced implicating Maheshwar janpad panchayat CEO Laxman Rathod in an attempt to conceal corruption charges against Jalud secretary Kalu Singh Patel.  The controversy stems from irregularities uncovered in the cement concrete road construction project in Sonia Nagar village, sparking widespread media attention.

Reports indicate that secretary Patel and CEO Rathod orchestrated a questionable Panchnama, allegedly coercing residents to sign off on erroneous construction details to vindicate Patel's actions. However, previous evidence contradicts Panchnama's claims, highlighting discrepancies in the construction process.

Despite mounting evidence of misconduct, questions linger over the motives behind Rathod's actions. Speculation abounds regarding external pressures or influential connections shielding Patel from accountability, with fingers pointed at a higher authority granting Patel additional responsibilities despite glaring lapses in public service.

In response to inquiries, janpad CEO Laxman Rathod emphasised the urgency of completing pending projects, citing his imminent retirement in two months. However, critics argue Rathod's stance raises concerns about prioritising expediency over accountability, potentially perpetuating a culture of impunity within public offices.

