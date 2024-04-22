MP Breaking: Fire Engulfs Pandokhar Dham Amid Festive Celebrations (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the renowned Pandokhar Dham located in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. The fire engulfed tents, tarpaulins, temporary shelters, and the grass huts prepared for the saints.

Flames were visible from afar, prompting the prompt arrival of the Pandokhar police and the fire brigade from Bhander Nagar Parishad.

With the help of locals and devotees present in the temple, the fire was brought under control after nearly 2 hours of strenuous efforts by the fire brigade team. According to Pandokhar police, with the assistance of villagers and devotees present in the temple, the fire was brought under control in about 2 hours. People involved in extinguishing the fire said that until the arrival of the Damoh fire brigade team, they had managed to control about 90% of the fire.

Preparations were underway for the grand celebration of Sri Ram Mahayagya (a ritualistic fire ceremony dedicated to Lord Rama) and Hanuman Prakaty Utsav (the festival celebrating the appearance of Lord Hanuman) scheduled to be held at the Hanuman Temple in Pandokhar Dham on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the police. It is being said that the festival at Pandokhar Dham is scheduled to start from Tuesday, April 23, and will continue until May 8. The festival will feature discourses by Pandit Gurusharan Sharma, Arpitacharya Ji Maharaj from Vrindavan, and Sadhvi Pitambara. Devotees from all over the country are arriving here.

Pandokhar Dham administrator Mukesh Gupta said that special preparations were made for the festival. Huts were built for saints and devotees to stay. The fire spread from these huts and soon reached the new office of the temple, including essential documents, electronic items, jewelry, and wooden items such as sofas, all of which were burnt. The damage is estimated to be more than one crore rupees.