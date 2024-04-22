Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Hold A Roadshow In BJP Stronghold Bhopal On April 24

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in state capital Bhopal on April 24.

According to a party functionary, Prime Minister will visit Sagar and Harda (Betul) before coming to the capital for a roadshow.

The state will welcome the Prime Minister for the fifth time after the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections.

"Modi ji will lead the roadshow in the city on April 24 evening," Madhya Pradesh BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

According to information the road show would cover a distance of 1.5 km from the old Vidhan Sabha to New Market area. It will commence around 7 pm and nearly 2,000 police personnel, including 24 IPS officers, will be deployed for security during the roadshow.

On April 7, the Prime Minister launched his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a vibrant roadshow in Jabalpur, a long-held BJP stronghold since 1996. The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will witness a showdown between BJP's Alok Sharma and Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava on May 7, highlighting the intense political competition in the region.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Congress clinching only Chhindwara. This time, BJP is eyeing a complete sweep. Holding Bhopal since 1989, BJP aims to maintain its stronghold. Bhopal's Lok Sabha constituency hosts 23,29,892 eligible voters, as per the Election Commission data.