MP: Man Robbed Of ₹2.2L Cash Inside Bank In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a daylight robbery, a man who came to deposit Rs 2.2 lakh in a private bank situated on Station Road, Ratlam was robbed of the entire cash placed inside his bag on Monday evening.

The victim is identified as Utsav Ojha of Alkapuri, who works as ATM cash loading and cash pickup with CMC Info System Limited Company.

Ojha said that he was standing in line with several others, waiting for his turn to deposit the money. During this, he realised the cash and the company's ID card were missing from his bag. He searched thoroughly but couldn’t trace the amount and documents.

Subsequently, Ojha informed nearby police station and informed that upon reaching the counter, he noticed cash placed inside the bag was missing and couldn’t trace it. A case was registered under section 379 of the IPC against unknown thieves at the Station Road police station. The cash, along with the company's essential documents, had vanished without a trace.

Sub-inspector Premsingh Hatila said that investigations are underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage from the bank to identify thieves. A manhunt was launched.

Public hearing: CEO disposes of 46 applications

In the district-level public hearing held on Tuesday at the collectorate, 46 applications were disposed of by the CEO of district panchayat Aman Vaisnav and upper collector RS Mandloi.

Mohan Nagar resident Santoshbai Panchal drew attention that she was not getting the Ladli Bahna Yojna scheme for the last few months due to some mistake in her Samgra ID. She has approached Mahila Kalyan Vibhag and Nagar Nigam but no solution has been provided for the correction of her Samgra ID which could result in her getting monthly benefits. Nagar Nigam has been sent the application to resolve the case.

Saifee Nagar residents in their application said that proper fencing should be done around the area garden and the road should not be constructed on the land of the garden.

Village Himmat Garh residents drew attention to that

fund was approved for the construction of a road between Himmat Garh to Palash Fanta under PM Gram SadakYojna but the construction work till yet not been commenced which has resulted in much inconvenience to the residents of the village and bad road conditions resulting in the possibility of road accidents.