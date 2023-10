Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Singh Rathore, 48, was killed in a road accident near Ekvira Devi temple on Bhuwanikheda road on Tuesday night. His body was found near a bike in a field.

On being informed, local TI Deepak Singh reached the spot and sent the body to civil hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that he met with an accident while travelling from Badnawar to Multhan. Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon also visited the hospital.