MP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh man, identified as Anand Thakur from Ballia district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman from Khandwa of Rs 3.05 lakh on a matrimonial website.

Thakur, pretending to be a wealthy bachelor and government official, targeted the victim through the matrimonial website. The victim, along with her parents, had created a profile on the website and came across Thakur's profile, where he claimed to be a government official.

After exchanging numbers, the victim fell prey to Thakur's deceptive tactics, leading her to transfer Rs 3.05 lakh to him through UPI transactions. However, Thakur stopped responding to her calls after receiving the money, leaving the victim to realise that she had been scammed.

Sub-inspector Rajendra Sayde, along with the cyber police, spearheaded the investigation that led to Thakur's arrest. Further investigation revealed that Thakur had used a fake Aadhaar card with a different name, posing as Rohit, while his real identity was Anand. He was aspiring to join the civil services.

This incident highlights the growing concern about fraudulent activities on matrimonial sites, where individuals are deceived by fake profiles portraying false information. Authorities urge users to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of profiles before engaging in any financial transactions.