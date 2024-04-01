 MP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa

MP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa

Thakur, pretending to be a wealthy bachelor and government official, targeted the victim through the matrimonial website.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh man, identified as Anand Thakur from Ballia district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman from Khandwa of Rs 3.05 lakh on a matrimonial website.

Thakur, pretending to be a wealthy bachelor and government official, targeted the victim through the matrimonial website. The victim, along with her parents, had created a profile on the website and came across Thakur's profile, where he claimed to be a government official.

After exchanging numbers, the victim fell prey to Thakur's deceptive tactics, leading her to transfer Rs 3.05 lakh to him through UPI transactions. However, Thakur stopped responding to her calls after receiving the money, leaving the victim to realise that she had been scammed.

Read Also
Indore: 3 Youths Pose As Out-Station Passengers To Loot Cab Driver Of Car & Cash In Desire Of Lavish...
article-image

Sub-inspector Rajendra Sayde, along with the cyber police, spearheaded the investigation that led to Thakur's arrest. Further investigation revealed that Thakur had used a fake Aadhaar card with a different name, posing as Rohit, while his real identity was Anand. He was aspiring to join the civil services.

This incident highlights the growing concern about fraudulent activities on matrimonial sites, where individuals are deceived by fake profiles portraying false information. Authorities urge users to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of profiles before engaging in any financial transactions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collector Issues Ultimatum To Govt Medical College In Ratlam, Agri Dept Over Working...

MP: Collector Issues Ultimatum To Govt Medical College In Ratlam, Agri Dept Over Working...

MP: Ratlam Man Kills Self 3 Weeks After Daughter Goes Missing

MP: Ratlam Man Kills Self 3 Weeks After Daughter Goes Missing

MP: Dr Aastha Jain Returns From Korea, Pioneering Ayurvedic Success

MP: Dr Aastha Jain Returns From Korea, Pioneering Ayurvedic Success

MP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa

MP: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹3L On Matrimonial Site In Khandwa

Know Your Parliamentary Constituency: Harsud Voters From Khandwa District To Vote For Betul LS Seat

Know Your Parliamentary Constituency: Harsud Voters From Khandwa District To Vote For Betul LS Seat