 MP: Man Hacks Sister To Death Over Illicit Relationship
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Representative image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was hacked to death by her brother over illicit relationship in Bijanagari village under Barod police station. On being informed Barod police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The accused was arrested.

Preliminary investigation pointed towards honour killing. The police came to know that the woman, who had separated from her husband, was in an illicit relationship with Arbaaz of Rajasthan. Interestingly, her husband had also filed a missing complaint with Ujjain police.

