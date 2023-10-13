MP: Man Gets 10-Year RI For Rape & Making Video Viral

Representative Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional sessions judge Radhakishan Malviya awarded 10-yr RI to Nikhil of Sardarpur for making a rape video viral. The case unfolded when victim’s family filed a case with Rajgarh police station. The complainant narrated the incident of May 10, 2020, when her parents were not at home.

Nikhil raped her and also recorded an obscene video on his mobile phone. He used the video to blackmail the victim and her family. He threatened to expose the video publicly if she divulged the incident to anyone. Later on, Nikhil contacted the complainant's father, demanding Rs 2 lakh in exchange for not making the video public. When the family refused to comply, the accused released the video online.

Distressed by the events, the complainant and her parents reported the matter to the police.

During the trial, assistant district public prosecution officer Bapu Singh Bilwal produced compelling evidence, leading to Nikhil being awarded a sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.